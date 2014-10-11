Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

P&O Offers Solar Eclipse and Northern Lights

P&O Cruises is offering an opportunity to witness two natural phenomena in one holiday; to see a total solar eclipse and, with luck, spot the elusive aurora borealis.

Exclusively for adults, the Oriana’s will sail 14 nights roundtrip from Southampton on March 17, 2015 to the Faroe Islands and northern Norway.

With a full solar eclipse taking place on March 20, 2015, Oriana will be berthed in Torshavn in the Faroe Islands and said by P&O to be the best place to view the last total solar eclipse for over a decade in Europe.

Oriana will then cruise to and stay overnight in both Tromso and Alta, where excursions on offer including a husky adventure, reindeer sledging, snowmobile rides, a visit to an ice hotel and dedicated trips in search of Northern Lights with an expert guide.

Pricing start from 1,799 pounds per person, double occupancy, with 140 pounds onboard spending money per cabin.

 
 

 

