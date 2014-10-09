Holland America to Mexico and Hawaii this Coming Season

Holland America Line is promoting its cruises to Hawaii and Mexico on a variety of itineraries ranging from seven to 18 days from this fall through spring (2015).

The line’s cruises to Mexico are on the Veendam and Statendam from October through March, sailing roundtrip from San Diego. The Veendam sails seven-day Mexican Riviera itineraries to Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan, with scenic cruising in Bahia Magdalena. The Statendam offers a 12-day Sea of Cortez adventure that highlights six Mexican ports and an overnight at Puerto Vallarta.

Five sailings to Hawaii in winter and spring aboard Veendam feature sea days and calls at five Hawaiian ports. These 17- and 18-day itineraries also sail roundtrip from San Diego.

Passengers can sail back-to-back Veendam itineraries in November and December can be combined to form 24- or 25-day Mexico and Hawaii voyages.