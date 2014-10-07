Hamburg: LNG Barge Ready

The LNG-fueled powerplant barge that will provide power to AIDA ships in the Port of Hamburg is slated to be operational after her christening on Oct. 18.

Built in Slovakia, the barge was towed to Hamburg where she was finished at Blohm+Voss.

The barge is about 253 feet long and 38 feet wide, with a draft of nearly six feet. It has five generators with a total output of 7.5 MW (50/60 Hz).

Running on LNG, the barge will make Hamburg the first port in Europe to offer an external, environmentally-friendly and low-emission power supply to cruise ships. (Other ports offer shorepower to ferries and river vessels.)