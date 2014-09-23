Carnival Q3: Numbers Trending Up



Carnival Corporation reported net income of $1.2 billion, or $1.60 per share, on revenues of $4.9 billion for its third quarter ended Aug. 31, 2014, compared to net income of $934 million, or $1.20 per share, on revenues of $4.7 billion last year.

With a 2 percent capacity increase in Q3, the company reported 21,416,061 actual passenger days during the quarter, up from 21,307,536 last year, and carried 2,983,000 passengers, compared to 2,881,000 last year. The occupancy rate was 109.1 percent for Q3 this year and 110.7 percent for the same period last year.

Net income per passenger day jumped to $58.22 from $43.83 last year. Earnings were driven by reduced costs combined with higher ticket revenue and onboard spend.

Operating costs, including fuel, this year were $128.60 per passenger day, compared to $136.90 last year. Excluding fuel, operating costs this year were $104.41 per passenger day, compared to $111.37 last year.

Fuel costs per passenger day dropped to $24.19 this year from $25.53 in 2013.

Net ticket revenue was $143.86 per passenger day this year, compared to $138.17 last year.Net onboard spending was $42.91 this year, compared to $39.56 last year.

Gross ticket revenue this year was $173.65 over $168.86 last year, and gross onboard spend this year was $50.62 over $46.32 last year.

Estimated food costs per day for passengers and crew were $7.97 this year and $7.79 last year.