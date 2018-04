World Tourism Day 2014 is being celebrated on Sept. 27 under the theme Tourism and Community Development to raise awareness of how tourism can be an engine for community development, one of the building blocks of a more sustainable future for all, according to the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

The official WTD celebrations will be hosted by Mexico in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco.

The UNWTO said that tourism is driving economic growth and development worldwide.