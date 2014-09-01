Tarragona Hosting the Horizon

Pullmantur’s Horizon called at Tarragona for the first time last Saturday, August 30, with 1,529 passengers on board. The ship moored in the morning at the cruise terminal of the Port of Tarragona, located on the Llevant wharf, arriving from the Port of Almeria (Spain), and departed for Marseille (France) in the afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the port, passengers visited to the city both on their own and via shore excursions to points of historic and cultural interest, including the monastery of Poblet, as well as wineries.

The Tarragona area offers a wide variety of tourist attractions, the spokesperson noted, from World Heritage sites, including Roman ruins of a coliseum and amphitheater, as well as so-called “human tower competitions; and culinary experiences. The region has a number of wineries and seven golf courses.

In 2016 “Ferrari Land” is scheduled to open, a new theme park with an area of 75,000 square meters, located next to Port Aventura, one of the most important theme parks in Europe, which itself attracts over 4 million visitors per year.

In 2017, Tarragona will host the 18th Mediterranean Games, which will take place from June 30 to July 9.