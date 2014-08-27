Guadeloupe to Celebrate 20 Years with Costa Cruise Lines

To mark the 20th anniversary of Costa Cruise Lines in Guadeloupe, the Board of Tourism is planning three days of festivities. In a prepared statement, the board said that Costa was the first cruise line to call regularly in Pointe-a-Pitre.

The festivities will celebrate Costa and at the same time use the opportunity to present the islands of Guadeloupe as a cruise destination.

Jan. 8, 9 and 10 have been earmarked for the occasion, and during those three days, the three Costa ships which are homeporting in Guadeloupe for the 2014-2015 season will be in port.

Various events will be held, according to the board, such as: a “taxi show” with a distribution of gifts, tasting of local dishes, and a mural to be painted on canvas, live music and dance performances, release of balloons and fireworks.

Other events include a competition on Facebook with the best cruise testimonies and an art competition among students.