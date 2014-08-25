Cruise Industry News Annual Report

ExxonMobil Delivers One Million Metric Tons of Fuel Using Metering System in Singapore

More than one million metric tonnes of ExxonMobil marine fuel has now been delivered via the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) approved mass flow metering system. ExxonMobil reached this milestone as demand for this market-leading process continues to grow, following an MPA mandate on the use of mass flow metering systems for fuel deliveries in Singapore from Jan. 1, 2017.

According to a statement from ExxonMobil, in June 2012, the company became the first fuel supplier to make bunker deliveries using a mass flow metering system approved by the MPA. Today, ExxonMobil charters a full fleet in Singapore that can supply high quality marine fuel using the MPA-mandated mass flow metering procedure.

The onboard mass flow metering system delivers a more efficient, simplified and accurate refuelling process for vessel operators. Mass flow metering is a proven technology that considerably enhances quantity transparency. Furthermore, the company claimed, it offers customers potential time and cost savings of up to an estimated three hours and US$7,000  per delivery. 

“Fuel quantity shortages continue to be an on-going issue facing customers,” said Molina Albright, general manager for Marine Fuels, Asia Pacific at ExxonMobil. “But, with mass flow metered deliveries, customers no longer gamble on quantity.

“This milestone underlines the increasingly important role that ExxonMobil is playing within the industry to address this important issue. The majority of fuel supplied by ExxonMobil’s chartered vessels in Singapore is now delivered using the mass flow metering system, helping customers to benefit from the valuable time and cost savings.”

 
 

 

