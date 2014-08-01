SeaDream Announces 2015 Immersive Med Cruises

SeaDream Yacht Club has announced its 2015 Mediterranean program exploring smaller ports and harbors. Created with travelers in mind who have already discovered the popular calls, these itineraries satisfy a desire to explore beyond the major stops via the brand’s two 112-passenger mega-yachts. New voyages promise to immerse guests in the cultures of Croatia, Greece and Italy, calling on up to nine ports in a single country for select sailings and often including overnights. Both SeaDream yachts arrive in the Mediterranean in May.

The 2015 summer season will feature more than 40 itineraries covering the Mediterranean, including Crotia, sailing from Dubrovnik to Venice, calling at Mljet, Hvar, Split, Sibenik, Rab, Opatija and Rovinj.

A Greece sailing from Istanbul to Piraeus will call at Molyvos, Skopelos, Skiathos, Patmos, Paros, Santorini, Navplion (Mycenae) and Hydra.

Sailing roundtrip from Civitavecchia, Italian ports of call include include Costa Smeralda, Sardinia; Trapani, Marettimo, Porto Empedocle (Agrigento), Syracuse, Taormina (Mt. Etna), Sicily; Amalfi and Capri along with Bonifacio, Corsica.

With a maximum of 112 guests onboard, the chef welcomes guests to the local market in select ports to assist him in collecting fresh local seafood and produce for the evening meal. SeaDream continues to offer innovative dining, including an optional Raw Food menu and traditional Japanese menu.

For active travelers, both vessels are equipped with wave runners, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards and for many other watersports activities, all of which can be launched directly from the yachts’ stern marina.

Fully inclusive yachting fares begin at $3,999 based on double occupancy.