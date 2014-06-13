Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Passenger Terminal Amsterdam Opens Crew Lounge

Passenger Terminal Amsterdam (PTA) has announced that it now has a dedicated crew area in the terminal in use. On the Panoramadeck (the highest deck in the terminal, overlooking the waiting area and shops) – lounge chairs, extra powerpoints, tables and chairs, watercooler, sweets and free access to internet are offered. PTA made the investment in order to give the crew a special area to relax, chat, drink and eat.

PTA is also working with the NV Zeedijk (the part of the city where Chinatown is located, and within walking distance of the terminal) on a discount program in selected shops and restaurants for crewmembers. The program should be in place in July.

 

