CLIA Australasia has announced that a record 833,348 Australians took a cruise last year, dramatically revising upward the previously accepted traffic figure of 760,000, confirmed by the major operators in the region.

The revised passenger traffic means that the market penetration in Australia is 3.6 percent, according to CLIA, which means that relatively more Australians cruised than Americans. For 2013, the equivalent market penetration percentage for the North American market was 3.3 percent.