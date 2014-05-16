Carnival Will Continue to Cruise from JAXPORT

JAXPORT has announced that Carnival Cruise Lines has agreed to extend its service from Jacksonville.

The Carnival Fascination will continue sailing from the JAXPORT Cruise Terminal in North Jacksonville to Key West and the Bahamas for four-day and five-day cruises.

Carnival inaugurated service from Jacksonville on Feb. 27, 2004 with service aboard the Carnival Miracle. In August 2004, Carnival began year-round service with the Celebration and upgraded to the larger, newer Fascination in September 2008.