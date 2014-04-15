Port of San Diego Hosts Open Houses on its 50-Year Vision Plan

The Port of San Diego will host three separate open house events for the public to provide feedback on its long-range vision and Integrated Port Master Plan process.

The Port of San Diego, the fourth largest in California, is in the midst of developing a 50-year Vision Plan as part of the Port Master Plan Update to help set the course for future land and water uses in San Diego Bay.

At each open house, port consultants will present an overview of the Vision process and input received over the last six months during the first-phase visioning effort. In addition, a preliminary draft set of guiding principles will be available to the public for input. The guiding principles will help inform the next phases of this multi-year master planning process.

The open houses will be held on the following dates at the following locations: On April 26 at the B Street Cruise Ship Terminal; April 22 at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center; and April 30 at the Imperial Beach City Hall Community Room.

The Port of San Diego has also developed an online survey to give the public additional opportunity to provide input on the Vision and guiding principles for its Port for All: The Next 50 Years integrated planning effort.