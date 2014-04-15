Crystal Sails First Cruise from Baltimore

Crystal Cruises will be sailing its first cruise from Baltimore this fall, according to Cruise Maryland.

Departing on Saturday, Nov. 8, the Crystal Serenity will sail 11 days calling at Norfolk, Charleston, Turks & Caicos, Curacao and Aruba, before concluding in Miami, on Wednesday,. Nov. 19.

Rates for the cruise, marketed by Crystal as its Colonial Collection, range from $3,700 per person to $21,895, based on double occupancy.

While passengers can embark or disembark in Baltimore, the 11-day cruise is part of a longer voyage that starts with an overnight in Quebec City Oct. 26 and makes it way down the East Coast.

The Serenity is in Baltimore from 8 am to 6 pm on Nov. 8.