Azamara Club Cruises is enhancing its onboard experience through a new partnership with Compass Speakers and Entertainment. The cruise line said that the “collaboration marries Azamara’s range of culture-rich voyages with a diverse enrichment program that will expand and enhance the guest vacation experience.” The offerings, onboard both the Azamara Journey and Azamara Quest, will include a range of lecturers on topics such as world affairs, art history, forensics, sports and more.

According to a prepared statement from Azamara, Compass speakers “will inspire conversation around issues that are presented by experts in their fields,” such as Major General (Ret) and Visionary Donna Barbisch, who tells of her more than 38-year military career, and former-NFL Referee Robert McElwee, who recounts his 27-year career officiating at American football games. Additionally, speakers will include scholars like Latin America Historian Dr. Judith Ewell who shares her in-depth knowledge as a former professor of Latin American history; and Mediterranean Historian Dr. Stephen Wessley, a Lehman fellow, who shares his insight into the region’s rich history.

These lectures will increase guests’ opportunities to immerse themselves in a topic or destination.

Select Azamara voyages will aksi feature skilled watercolor artists, clergy, and bridge instructors certified by the American Contract Bridge League.

Compass Speakers and Entertainment is a placement agency with luxury and premium cruise lines for over 15 years and is located in Ft. Lauderdale. Compass places enrichment lecturers, clergy, Gentlemen Host, watercolor artists, and Bridge instructors on over 58 ships.