Captain Kjell Holm at Float Out of Mein Schiff 3

At today’s float out of Mein Schiff 3 were not only TUI Cruises’ CEO Richard J. Vogel, deputy CEO of STX Finland Oy Jari Anttila, but also a surprise guest, the future captain of Mein Schiff 3, Kjell Holm.

The launching ceremony is particularly special for the Finnish captain for two reasons: “I studied nautical science in Turku and lived there for a total of 10 years. It is of course fantastic to experience this moment of further development for the Mein Schiff fleet in my former home and the city where I studied.”

In 2014 Holm will take part in the ship’s commissioning, and then captain the ship, alternating with his colleague Captain Remko Fehr.

“We are currently at a stage where the ship is percent completed,” said Anttila. “This means that we are on schedule with our work on Mein Schiff 3.”

Thanks to its typical dark blue coat of paint, the ship can already be clearly recognized as belonging to the Mein Schiff family; even the diamond design is by now clearly visible on the stern.

“Now that the outer and interior areas are due to be completed, our well-being ship is taking shape bit by bit” commented Vogel. By December all of the 1,253 cabins on board will have been installed. In January 2014 the main engines will then be started for the first time. As early as spring 2014, comprehensive crew training will start.

At the same time, the identical sister ship Mein Schiff 4 is also growing according to plan. Its steel blocks are currently being completed. Keel laying is due to take place in early 2014.