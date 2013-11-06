New Princess Cruises Winter Clearance Sale Began Today

Princess Cruises announced its winter sale beginning today, offering up to 50 percent off. The so-called winter clearance sale, running through November 19, offers savings on Caribbean cruises and other warm weather destinations, plus also features up to $100 in free onboard spending money.

More than 100 worldwide cruise departures are featured in the sale, including popular cruise destinations such as Asia, Australia & New Zealand, the Caribbean, the California coast, Hawaii, Mexico, the Panama Canal, South America and Tahiti, plus Princess’ new shorter Getaway cruises from Ft. Lauderdale and Los Angeles.

In addition to special fares, passengers booking balcony staterooms or above will receive an onboard credit of $100 per stateroom (for cruises 10 days or longer), $50 (seven- to nine-day cruises), or $30 (one- to six-day cruises); and those booking interior or oceanview staterooms can get credits of $50 (cruises 10 days or longer), $25 (seven- to nine-day cruises) or $15 (one- to six-day cruises).

Examples of cruise deals include: Caribbean Getaway cruise – 4 days: $229 interior (was $449), $399 balcony (was $699); Caribbean cruise – 7 days: $449 interior (was $749), $749 balcony (was $1,199); Tahiti & Polynesia cruise – 10 days: $799 interior (was $1,799), $1,299 balcony (was $2,399); Panama Canal cruise – 10 days: $699 interior (was $1,199), $999 balcony (was $1,699); and Hawaii cruise – 15 days: $1,099 interior (was $1,699), $1,599 balcony (was $2,599).

All cruise prices are per person, based on double occupancy. The sale began at 01 a.m. PST on November 6 and runs through 11:59 p.m. PST on November 19, 2013, and is available to residents of the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico.