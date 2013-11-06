Norwegian Getaway Becomes Bud Light Hotel During Super Bowl

The NFL is bringing the Super Bowl to the New York/New Jersey area for the first time this February, and Bud Light will celebrate the occasion by opening the doors of the much-anticipated Bud Light Hotel in an unexpected location: the Hudson River.

According to Anheuser-Busch InBev, taking place January 30 through February 2, Bud Light Hotel New York will forgo a traditional hotel, and instead transform the world’s newest cruise ship into the largest Bud Light Hotel in history. Nearly ten-times bigger than the previous hotels, Bud Light Hotel New York will be docked at Pier 88 (Manhattan) and will hold 4,000 guests in 1,900 staterooms during Super Bowl weekend.

Bud Light is chartering the Norwegian Getaway and said that while lodging was not available for public booking, some consumers will win access to the Bud Light Hotel through national and local promotions, which will take place later this year and into 2014.

A spokesperson said plans were still being finalized for Super Bowl advertising and the programming aboard the Breakaway.

The cruise ship will receive a complete Bud Light rebranding, however, including new Bud Light Hotel signage, pillows, hand towels, key cards, etc. – the biggest makeover will take place outside the ship. In order to host the biggest parties in New York City, Bud Light Hotel will expand beyond the ship, taking over the entire Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, including the deck of the retired military ship and its pier.

"Bringing the Super Bowl to New York City is a special experience for NFL fans, and we wanted Bud Light Hotel to bring something unique to the table that's never been seen before," said Rob McCarthy, vice president, Bud Light, in a prepared statement. "Creating this massive footprint at the Intrepid, one of the most iconic landmarks in the city, immediately establishes the Bud Light Hotel as a premier destination during Super Bowl weekend."

As part of the makeover, Bud Light will construct heated venues to host concerts and parties every evening during the weekend as well as hospitality activations during the day and late-night after parties. In total, this year’s Bud Light Hotel event space will encompass more than 300,000 square feet.

Bud Light will be joined by several premier partners for Bud Light Hotel, each of whom will host a VIP concert. EA SPORTS joins forces with Bud Light for the third-consecutive year to present Madden Bowl XX on Thursday, January 30; the Bud Light Hotel will open its doors for Pandora’s debut concert on Friday, January 31; and Pepsi will close out the weekend with its first concert at the Bud Light Hotel on Sunday, February 2.