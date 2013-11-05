Carnival Kicks Off Partnership with New Orleans Saints

Carnival Cruise Lines, the largest cruise operator in New Orleans, today announced that it has scored the new title of Official Cruise Partner of the New Orleans Saints and its first-ever partnership with an NFL franchise.

Carnival, which has a nearly 20-year relationship with New Orleans, said it will be bringing more of its signature brand of fun to the Big Easy through this new partnership. The line will have the opportunity to create fun in-stadium festivities, social media activities, prize promotions and more for Saints fans. From Nov. 1 through Nov. 13, through the Carnival Cruise to the Game with Your Krewe Sweepstakes, the company will offer local Saints fans the chance to win great prizes including game tickets and autographed New Orleans Saints merchandise through its Facebook page.

Coinciding with the Nov. 17 arrival of New Orleans’ newest ship, Carnival Sunshine, Carnival will also serve as the presenting partner of the “American All-Star Tribute Show” during halftime of that day’s home game against the San Francisco 49ers. The game will also include an induction ceremony for the newest members of the Saints Hall of Fame.

To celebrate its relationship with the New Orleans Saints and Carnival Sunshine’s U.S. debut, during the game, Carnival will also engage the crowd through a special contest. The company will award one lucky fan at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome a free cruise aboard the totally transformed Carnival Sunshine, which sails on its inaugural voyage from New Orleans the following day. Carnival Sunshine recently underwent a groundbreaking $155 million makeover that added a variety of on-board dining, bar and entertainment innovations for guests to enjoy. The 3,006-passenger vessel will sail from New Orleans on seven-day voyages to the Caribbean through April 2014.

Carnival introduced year-round cruising from the Big Easy in 1994 and including Carnival Sunshine operates two ships year-round from New Orleans carrying more than 330,000 passengers annually – which, it said, is more than any other cruise operator.