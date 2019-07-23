Oasis of the Seas

Largest Cruise Market Segments

Jul 23, 2019
While the cruise ship orderbook for the expedition and luxury markets attract much attention, the market segments…

Cyrus Marfatia, vice president of culinary and dining

Carnival’s Ever Evolving Food and Beverage Program

Jul 22, 2019
Cyrus Marfatia started as chef de cuisine aboard Carnival Cruise Line’s second ship, the Carnivale.…
Ships docked in San Juan

Puerto Rico Officials Weigh Cruise Plans Amid Protests

Jul 20, 2019
The Puerto Rico Tourism Company is juggling multiple scenarios to manage its cruise traffic in the…
Panorama

Carnival Panorama Completes Sea Trials

Jul 18, 2019
The Carnival Panorama has successfully completed her sea trials in the Adriatic Sea earlier this…
Marine Hotel Association Builds to 35th Annual Event

Jul 18, 2019
Heading into the 35th Marine Hotel Association (MHA) annual Trade Show and Conference, the…
Peter Hofler, Corporate Executive Chef, CMI Leisure

Tailored to the Client

Jul 18, 2019
For Peter Hofler, corporate executive chef at CMI Leisure, culinary and food and beverage…
Jean-Pierre Joubert, director of shore excursions

MSC Building Shore Excursion Perfection

Jul 17, 2019
Overnight tours are trending at MSC Cruises, according to Jean-Pierre Joubert, director of shore…
Wybcke Meier

TUI Cruises: Growth and High Guest Satisfaction

Jul 15, 2019
“We had a very successful beginning to the year with the launch of the new Mein Schiff 2 and the…
A Ship History of MV Zenith

A Ship History: The Zenith

Jul 13, 2019
A look at the history of the Zenith through the years; the ship has been in the news recently with…
Laura Miller

Royal Caribbean’s Miller Investing in Employees

Jul 12, 2019
“One of the important focus areas for us is leadership development both on the ships and ashore,”…
Antarctica21

Antarctica21’s New Ship Set for 2019 Debut

Jul 11, 2019
Antarctica21 has a fresh new brand identity and later this year will take delivery of its first…
Zenith

Zenith Will Sail for Peace Boat

Jul 10, 2019
The Pullmantur Zenith is heading to Peace Boat and will operate for the non-government organization…
Summer Magazine 2019

Cruise Industry News Releases 2019 Summer Magazine…

Jul 10, 2019
Cruise Industry News has released its Summer 2019 Quarterly Magazine issue focusing on European…
