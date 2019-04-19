Roberto Martinoli, CEO of Silversea Cruises.

Silversea Sets Aggressive Growth Course

Apr 19, 2019
“We have made the decision go grow aggressively because we believe in this segment of the market and see the…

Richard Fain, chairman and CEO

$12.4 Million for Royal Caribbean's Fain in 2018

Apr 18, 2019
Following an impressive financial performance in 2018 at Royal Caribbean Cruises, Richard Fain,…
CEO Douglas Prothero

Prothero: ‘Great New Concept’

Apr 18, 2019
More than half of the bookings for the inaugural season of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection have…
MSC BELLISSIMA

MSC Cruises Posts 2018 Financial Results

Apr 18, 2019
MSC Cruises has posted net income of 348 million euros on revenues of 2.6 billion euros for 2018,…
AIDAluna

AIDAluna Gets Shorepower, New Features in Drydock

Apr 17, 2019
The AIDAluna now has a shorepower plug following her 13-day stay in the drydock at Blohm+Voss in…
Mein Schiff

Premium European Brands Eye Bullish Growth Plans

Apr 16, 2019
The premium European cruise brands are bullish on the future of their businesses, as the market…
World Explorer

Mystic Plans Six Ship Fleet and New Mystic USA Brand

Apr 16, 2019
The Mario Ferreira-led Mystic Cruises empire is doubling down and will build another three ships at…
Viking Sun

Luxury Cruise Capacity Breakdown: Northern Europe

Apr 15, 2019
When it comes to Northern Europe, Viking Cruises has the lion's share of capacity this year,…
Karnika

Karnika Name Embodies Best of India

Apr 14, 2019
Jalesh Cruises is set to start service on April 17 with its inaugural sailing from Mumbai to Goa…
Frank Del Rio

Total Compensation of $22.6 Million for Frank Del Rio…

Apr 12, 2019
Frank Del Rio, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, saw total compensation of $22.6…
Explorer Dream

Genting Cruise Lines Celebrates Christening and Launch…

Apr 12, 2019
Genting Cruise Lines welcomed the third member of its Dream Cruises’ fleet with the christening and…
Virgin Stern

Virgin Voyages Launches Global Recruitment Drive

Apr 11, 2019
Virgin Voyages and its recruitment team have launched a global road show to find crew, calling it…
Celestyal Olympia

Celestyal Announces 2020 Adriatic Program

Apr 10, 2019
Celestyal Cruises has announced it is taking its program west in the fall of 2020 for six…
