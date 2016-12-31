Coke 525

Ships Begin to Gather for New Years in Madeira

Details

Arriving in Funchal

In what is quickly becoming a major cruise industry tradition, a number of ships are in Madeira (Funchal) for New Year festivities with more expected to arrive in time for a fireworks show at midnight. Photos by Sergio Ferreira.

