Ships Begin to Gather for New Years in Madeira

In what is quickly becoming a major cruise industry tradition, a number of ships are in Madeira (Funchal) for New Year festivities with more expected to arrive in time for a fireworks show at midnight. Photos by Sergio Ferreira.
