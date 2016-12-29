AIDAperla to Start Service Two Months Early

AIDA Cruises today announced that the AIDAperla will be arriving in the Western Mediterranean in July 2017, two months earlier than planned.

The ship will launch service from Palma de Mallorca on July 1, 2017, sailing week-long cruises from Palma to Barcelona, also calling on Civitavecchia, Corsica and Livorno.



The AIDAperla will be taking over the cruises sailed by AIDAbella for July and August, with the AIDAbella moving to Northern Europe, with exact deployment to be announced at a later date.

Guests who have booked a cruise with the AIDAbella between June 30 and August 26, 2017 will be offered a chance to change ships to the AIDAperla, according to the German cruise line.

In September the AIDAperla picks up her previously announced itinerary sailing four different cruise routes in the Western Mediterranean. Two deployment options will leave from Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona; sailing to Corsica, Livorno and Civitavecchia in addition to Mallorca.

The other two cruise options on the new ship will feature the same ports, but also add in an overnight in Marseille.

AIDAperla then moves to Northern Europe for summer 2018, picking up the AIDAprima’s previous route, turning in Hamburg with calls in Southampton, Le Havre, Zeebrugge and Rotterdam.