Media Orbit Networks Signs Multi-Channel Carriage Deal with MTN

Media Orbit Networks (MON) has announced that MTN Satellite Communications (MTN) will be adding MON content for transmission of multiple live channels programmed for cruise ships around the globe for its MTN Worldwide TV (MTN TV) service.

The agreement adds 24-hour channels with popular primetime and non-news programming that is cleared for worldwide broadcast, as well as several local language channels. In total, over 30 channels will be now available to ships.

“We received an overwhelming number of positive responses from cruise ships during testing of our live feeds. We are very excited to be working with MTN in offering our channels to ships through MTN’s trusted and reliable platform,” said Candice Pascal, MON’s Head of Content. “The variety and volume of programming options we are all accustomed to everywhere else are now available while cruising.”

“Due to the demand from our cruise partners, we are excited to expand our content with MON as a content provider to MTN TV,” said Brent Horwitz, senior vice president, MTN cruise and ferry services. “The success of MTN TV has been amazing and we continue to deliver content for both the pleasure of passengers and for the cruise industry’s crew welfare initiatives.”

Three years ago, TV wasn’t an option on cruise ships. The demand for broadcast services onboard a cruise ship is now akin to the at-home TV experience, especially when it comes to consistent delivery and 24/7 service. Engage! Prime U.S. and Prime Telly are among the networks included in the agreement. The deal also includes consent for MON to provide programming through an MTN TV “Special Events” feed available to ships as a conduit for one-off live events.