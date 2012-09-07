Paul Gauguin Unveils 2013 Cruise Brochure

Paul Gauguin Cruises, operator of the Paul Gauguin and the newly acquired Tere Moana, has introduced a new 86-page, 2013 Voyages by Gauguin brochure.

The brochure outlines five itineraries in French Polynesia that are available aboard the renovated Gauguin and 13 new itineraries encompassing the Caribbean, Latin America, and Europe on the cruise line’s new luxury small ship, the Moana. Detailed itineraries are grouped by region and include cruise schedules, maps, highlights, and fares.

The Gauguin’s itineraries include: seven-night Tahiti & the Society Islands; 10-night Society Islands & Tuamotus; 11-night Cook Islands & Society Islands; 11-night Australs & Society Islands; and 14-night Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands.

In December and March, the Moana offers seven-night Caribbean voyages roundtrip from St. Martin visiting islands the French West Indies, British Virgin Islands, and St. Kitts & Nevis. In January and February, the Moana’s 13- and 14-night Latin American cruises feature a transit of the Panama Canal; Cartagena, Columbia; and the wildlife reserves of Costa Rica.

From April through November, the Moana operates a variety of European voyages. Highlights include seen-night cruises in the Black Sea and Greek Isles; a roundtrip Spanish Coast voyage; and scenic sailings along Croatia’s Dalmatian Coast and French and Italian Rivieras. Three special voyages transit Greece’s Corinth Canal. During spring and fall, 14-night transatlantic crossings are offered between Europe and the Caribbean.

According to the cruise line, its hallmarks include an elegant yet casual ambiance, luxurious accommodations, gourmet dining, and trademark Polynesian hospitality. All-inclusive fares include complimentary beverages featuring select wines and spirits; an in-room refrigerator replenished daily with soft drinks, beer, and bottled water; and onboard gratuities for room stewards and dining staff.

Additionally, Paul Gauguin Cruises offers extraordinary value with savings of 50% off all-inclusive standard cruise fares on all voyages of both ships, plus included airfare from Los Angeles on French Polynesia itineraries. Past guests of the Gauguin, enjoy additional savings of 5% off cruise fares aboard either vessel, as a member of the Paul Gauguin Society. And guests who book select departures by November 1, 2012, can enjoy double the Paul Gauguin Society benefit, for total savings of 10% off final cruise fares.