Celebrity Chefs Spice up Silversea Voyages

Renowned chefs and food writers are set to share some of the world's finest gastronomic traditions on seven upcoming Culinary Arts voyages aboard Silversea Cruises, according to a company statement.

These culinary theme cruises showcase the skills of culinary experts and award-winning chefs of top dining establishments from around the world, including the internationally acclaimed chefs of Relais & Châteaux, the distinguished international association of charming properties and gourmet restaurants.

"We're delighted to feature some of the world's top chefs and rising stars on our Culinary Arts voyages," said Ellen Bettridge, Silversea's president of the Americas.

The Flavors of Europe: A special voyage will take place aboard Silver Explorer's Expedition Voyage 7309, sailing April 29 to May 13, 2013, from Lisbon to Portsmouth, offering an array of culinary demonstrations and activities on board and ashore. Calling it a culinary sea adventure, guests will have the opportunity to visit a farm near Bordeaux dedicated to the cultivation of heirloom fruits and vegetables; learn how to prepare Basque pintxos (bite-sized delicacies); partake in a gastronomic celebration at Château Kirwan in the Bordeaux countryside; experience an authentic afternoon tea at a manor house in Guernsey; and join Silversea's culinary team for a provisioning excursion to a seafood market in Santander, Spain. The voyage will be hosted by Chef Rudi Scholdis, Silversea's culinary director; Chef David Bilsland, culinary trainer for the "Relais & Châteaux L'Ecole des Chefs" cooking school aboard Silversea; and Conrad Combrink, Silversea's director of expeditions.

On all Culinary Arts enrichment voyages, celebrity chefs will display their talents during dynamic and informative cooking demonstrations where guests can taste and learn firsthand the secrets of enticing signature dishes. These voyages also feature escorted provisioning trips to international markets (when the itinerary permits), food and wine pairings, creative regional dishes, and a five-course grand gourmet dinner. Throughout these special sailings, the featured guest chef and Silversea’s executive chef are on hand to share their culinary expertise and answer any questions.

Following is a list of chefs tapped to host voyages in the coming months: Ying Compestine: Born in China, she is an authority on Asian culture and cuisine, an award-winning author and former food editor for Martha Stewart's Whole Living magazine, and the author of four cookbooks, including Ying's Best One-Dish Meals and Cooking with Green Tea. She will host a culinary presentation on Silver Shadow's transpacific Voyage 3227, September 6 - 23, 2012, Vancouver to Tokyo.

Eyvind Hellstrøm: This Norwegian superstar chef, who earned two Michelin stars for Oslo's legendary Bagatelle restaurant, will share his talents aboard Silver Wind's Arabia and Indian Ocean Voyage 2237, December 5 - 22, 2012, Dubai to Mauritius.

Robert Wemischner: Based in Los Angeles, this pastry chef and culinary educator has always been intrigued by the flavor potential of ingredients, from turmeric to tea and from cumin to coffee. Author of four books including his latest, The Dessert Architect, he will share his expertise aboard Silver Spirit's Voyage 5303, January 17 - February 1, 2013, Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles.

Dale Gartland: A native of Shropshire, England, Gartland is group executive chef for Relais & Châteaux member properties The Lodge at Kauri Cliffs, The Farm at Cape Kidnappers and Matakauri Lodge in Queenstown, New Zealand. The award-winning chef will share his modern European cuisine with guests on Silver Shadow's Voyage 3302, January 18 - February 1, 2013, Auckland to Sydney.

Aaron Patterson: This top chef won his first Michelin star at 23 and has been head chef since 1991 at Hambleton Hall, a Relais & Châteaux member property in Rutland, England. Known for using the finest seasonal ingredients to create modern British cuisine, he will host a cooking program on Silver Shadow's Singapore-to-Hong Kong Voyage 3305, February 25 to March 6, 2013.

Shane Delia: One of Melbourne, Australia's most innovative chefs, he has authored a cookbook and regularly appears on TV. His restaurants include the much-awarded Maha Bar & Grill and recently launched St. Katherine's. He will be highlighting cuisine with an Asian twist for guests on Silver Shadow's Voyage 3311, April 22 - May 6, 2013, Hong Kong to Tokyo.