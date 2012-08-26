Tropical Storm Isaac Impacts Itineraries

Tropical Storm Isaac is expected to affect South Florida today as a minor hurricance before making its way up the Gulf on the West Coast of Florida. The storm has left six dead in Haiti and caused damage in Cuba as it swept across part of the main island. Cruise itineraries have also been changed.

As of this morning, Royal Caribbean International posted the following message: For the Allure of the Seas: Given Tropical Storm Isaac’s current location and projected path, and the forecasted weather for South Florida, Allure of the Seas’ next sailing will now begin on Tuesday, August 28. Guests scheduled to sail on Sunday, August 26, should not arrive at the port until 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 28. Guests are asked to come to the terminal between 11:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 28, for check-in and boarding. The delayed departure will have an impact on the scheduled itinerary. The Allure of the Seas will now spend Wednesday, August 29, at sea, calling at Cozumel, Mexico, on Thursday, August 30, spend Friday, August 31, at sea, and calling at Nassau, Bahamas, on Saturday, September 1.

For the Majesty of the Seas: The Port of Miami closed at 11:00 p.m. Saturday evening and plans to reopen on Monday, August 27. Because of this, boarding on Monday will be delayed, starting at 5:00 p.m. Guests can begin arriving at 5:00 p.m. and should arrive no later than 8:00 p.m. The Majesty of the Seas will call on Nassau, Bahamas, on Tuesday, August 27, as scheduled. However, the arrival time in Nassau may be impacted by the later departure.

For the Monarch of the Seas: Boarding for the Monarch of the Seas will begin at 1:00 p.m., as scheduled. The ship will spend Wednesday, August 29, at sea, and call at CocoCay, Bahamas, on Thursday, August 30. Guests scheduled to sail Monday, August 27, are asked to continue to monitor this website for any additional updates.

Carnival Cruise Lines has posted a statement for itinerary changes for the Paradise and Legend: Due to forecasted path of the storm, several cruises are impacted. All affected guests will be notified via email.

Carnival Valor – 8/18/12 departure: Weather permitting, as the Port of Miami will reopen on Monday at noon, the Carnival Valor will remain at sea a safe distance away from the storm until the port reopens.

Carnival Valor – 8/26/12 departure: The scheduled six-day cruise will be shortened to a five-day cruise visiting Grand Cayman and Montego Bay. A call in Key West will be cancelled. Check-in for the cruise is now scheduled on Monday August 27, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and sailing is set for 8:00 p.m. The times in Grand Cayman & Montego Bay remain unchanged.

Passengers who sail will receive: A one-day pro-rated refund of their cruise fare (refunded within the next two weeks); $50 per person onboard credit; refund of $13.11 for government fees and taxes for Key West; gratuities will also be adjusted to reflect the shortened voyage; shore excursions purchased for Key West will be automatically refunded; refunds will not be provided for flight changes, hotel accommodations, meals, transfers or other incidental costs.

Carnival Legend – 8/19/12 departure: The Port of Tampa was expected to close by 3:00 a.m. on Sunday. At this time, they were uncertain as to when the port will reopen. Therefore, the Legend has made arrangements to dock at Port Canaveral instead, where it was scheduled to arrive at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday. Busses will take guests to the Port of Tampa or the Tampa airport. The parking garage at the port will be open. It will take approximately two and a half hours to get to the Port of Tampa from Port Canaveral.

Carnival Legend – 8/26/12 departure: Due to the expected port closure in Tampa, the Carnival Legend was slated to dock in Port Canaveral on Sunday. Guests were asked to proceed to the Port of Tampa and plan to arrive between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. The parking garage at the port will be open. Busses will take guests and their luggage to Port Canaveral. Guests were asked not to proceed to Port Canaveral directly as the ship will be docking in Tampa when it returns next week. It will take approximately two and a half hours to get to Port Canaveral from the Port of Tampa and no adverse weather is expected. The last bus will depart from Tampa at 4:00 p.m. and ship was expected to sail at 8:00 p.m. At this time, the itinerary remains unchanged. However, there is a possibility it may have to be changed, depending on the path of the storm.

Carnival Imagination – 8/24/12 departure: The Port of Miami was slated to be closed by 11:00 p.m. on Saturday. Weather permitting, the port will reopen on Monday at noon. The Carnival Imagination will remain at sea at a safe distance from the storm until the port reopens.

Carnival Imagination – 8/27/12 departure: Check-in for the Carnival Imagination is set for 4:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

For these departures, guest who purchased flights with Carnival’s FlyAweigh program will automatically have their flights adjusted to the new day and time. They will be notified of the new flights by the Travel Services department. Guests with independent flight arrangements are asked not to make any changes to their travel plans until our next update this evening. Most airlines have advised that they will allow guests to make one change free of charge.

Carnival said, it will continue to monitor the storm and provide another web update Sunday by 7 p.m.

In the latest update from Norwegian Cruise Line: The Norwegian Sky departed Miami on Friday as scheduled on a three-day cruise to the Bahamas. The ship is cancelling its call to Great Stirrup Cay on Saturday. The ship called at Nassau on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will spend Sunday at sea. Depending on the path of the storm, the ship may have a delayed arrival to Miami on Monday.

The Norwegian Dawn also departed Boston as scheduled Friday to Bermuda. In order to maximize guests’ time ashore, the ship arrived at 8 a.m. on Sunday, three hours earlier than scheduled. Depending on the path of the storm, the ship may need to depart Bermuda earlier than scheduled.

The Norwegian Gem departed New York as scheduled on Saturday to the Bahamas & Florida. The ship will change the order of its ports, calling on Great Stirrup Cay on Tuesday, Nassau on Wednesday and Port Canaveral on Thursday.