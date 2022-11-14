Tarragona

New MSC World Europa Christened in Doha, Qatar

MSC World Europa Christening

MSC Cruises’ newest ship, the MSC World Europa, was christened on Sunday night in Doha, Qatar.

Together with partners Qatar Airways, the celebrations were said to be part of MSC’s overall commitment to Qatar, reinforcing its commitment to supporting the growth of international tourism there as well as the broader Middle East region, where MSC Cruises is brand leader.

MSC World Europa Christening

MSC World Europa is the most innovative and environmentally advanced cruise ship in the MSC Cruises fleet. On top of ground-breaking advances in terms of reduction of

A long-standing maritime tradition, the official naming ceremony of the ship took place in presence of the Master of the Vessel, Captain Marco Massa and distinguished guests from around the world.

MSC World Europa Christening

Hosted by comedian, producer and entrepreneur, Hamad Al Amari, event guests from around the world were treated to experiences from local artists, a cutting-edge video-mapping projection onto the ship’s hull, huge drone show and a grand finale performance by international singer-songwriter Matteo Bocelli, presenting his solo work for the first time ever in Doha. His new album is due in early 2023 via Capitol Records.

MSC World Europa Christening

The night culminated in a firework display against the stunning Doha skyline, and a gourmet gala dinner in the ship’s elegant restaurants.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

AB Inbev News
Cruise Industry News USA River Market

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Intellian

Cruise Ship Orderbook

66 Ships | 153,839 Berths | $44 Billion | View

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today