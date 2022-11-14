New MSC World Europa Christened in Doha, Qatar

MSC Cruises’ newest ship, the MSC World Europa, was christened on Sunday night in Doha, Qatar.

Together with partners Qatar Airways, the celebrations were said to be part of MSC’s overall commitment to Qatar, reinforcing its commitment to supporting the growth of international tourism there as well as the broader Middle East region, where MSC Cruises is brand leader.

MSC World Europa is the most innovative and environmentally advanced cruise ship in the MSC Cruises fleet. On top of ground-breaking advances in terms of reduction of

A long-standing maritime tradition, the official naming ceremony of the ship took place in presence of the Master of the Vessel, Captain Marco Massa and distinguished guests from around the world.

Hosted by comedian, producer and entrepreneur, Hamad Al Amari, event guests from around the world were treated to experiences from local artists, a cutting-edge video-mapping projection onto the ship’s hull, huge drone show and a grand finale performance by international singer-songwriter Matteo Bocelli, presenting his solo work for the first time ever in Doha. His new album is due in early 2023 via Capitol Records.

The night culminated in a firework display against the stunning Doha skyline, and a gourmet gala dinner in the ship’s elegant restaurants.