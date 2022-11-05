Celebrity Beyond Christened, Sets Sail From Port Everglades

The new Celebrity Beyond set sail from Fort Lauderdale following its christening, Celebrity Cruises announced in a press release.

Kicking off its inaugural season in the Caribbean, the vessel’s sailing was marked by a series of festivities that included its official naming ceremony, the company said.

Led by the godmother Simone Biles a 19-time World Champion, seven-time Olympic Medalist and most decorated American gymnast in history, the event was also attended Captain Kate McCue, who, according to Celebrity, is the first and still only woman to be named captain of a large cruise ship.

“I can think of no one better to be the Godmother of this incredible ship than the G.O.A.T. herself – Simone Biles,” said Jason Liberty, President and CEO of the Royal Caribbean Group, the parent company of Celebrity Cruises.

“This ship’s beauty, power, and resilience sets the standard by which all others will be measured. Simone’s determination, progressive nature, empowered attitude, and grace in the face of challenges make her such an inspiration to so many around the world. All of these attributes are why Simone Biles is perfectly suited to watch over Celebrity Beyond’s journey,” he added.

“I’ve been waiting for this day to arrive for a long time, and I am ‘Beyond’ excited to be able to share her with our guests. She is the gold standard by which other ships are built and embodies the meaning of relaxed luxury,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, Celebrity Cruises President and CEO.

“She is ‘FULL’ of wonder and excitement and our guests will undoubtedly feel reconnected to the world around them as they visit new destinations and immerse themselves in culinary experiences and wellness amenities not found anywhere else at sea.”

Alongside Liberty, Lutoff-Perlo and other Celebrity Cruises executives, Simone Biles officially named Celebrity Beyond in a ceremony attended by 2500 guests and media, capped by a live performance from singer and songwriter, Leona Lewis.

“It is an honor to be selected as Beyond’s Godmother and to join such a distinguished group of strong, barrier-breaking women who have been named as Celebrity’s Godmothers before me,” said Simone Biles.

“I appreciate the important message this designation holds in recognizing our accomplishments as empowering women, and I am honored to share the stage today with fellow brave, boundary-breaking leaders like Lisa-Lutoff Perlo and Captain Kate McCue,” she added.

According to Celebrity, the arrival to the U.S. of the Celebrity Beyond ushers a “new era of cruising,” coming on the heels of a new brand campaign that aims to “define what a relaxed luxury resort at sea is.”

As it kicks off its inaugural season, the vessel will offer Western and Eastern Caribbean itineraries visiting Grand Cayman, Puerto Plata, Cozumel, St. Thomas and more.