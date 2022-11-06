Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings to Switch to 100% Cage-Free Eggs

Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings has announced its plans to source 100 percent cage-free eggs globally by the end of 2025.

The global cruise company operating Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Sea Cruises, has planned a timeline which includes sourcing 25 percent of cage-free eggs from U.S. suppliers in 2022, 50 percent from global suppliers in 2023, 75% from global suppliers in 2025, and 100 percent from global suppliers by the end of 2025.

“We applaud Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings for publicly publishing their global cage-free implementation plans. As the demand for cage-free eggs increases worldwide, cage-free is becoming the industry standard. Other hospitality companies like Millennium Hotels and Langham Hospitality Group need to follow NCLH’s lead or risk losing business,” said Jennie Hunter, Senior Campaigns Coordinator, The Open Wings Alliance.

The decision comes following a cage-free campaign steered by the Open Wing Alliance, which aims to create a unified front for ending the abuse of chickens worldwide. The Open Wing Alliance is a global coalition initiated by The Humane League and includes 93 animal protection organizations from 67 countries worldwide.

In 2021, two other cruise lines, Carnival Cruise Lines and Royal Caribbean, have made similar commitments and have published their implementation plans for sourcing cage-free eggs by 2025.

As consumer demand for cage-free eggs continues to grow, companies worldwide are announcing their plans for cage-free commitments.

Over 100 companies, including some of the biggest corporations around the world have made such commitments to switch to cage-free systems including Nestlé, Aldi, InterContinental Hotels, Sodexo, Kraft Heinz, Compass Group, Shake Shack, Famous Brands, Costa Coffee, Burger King, Dunkin’, Krispy Kreme, Unilever, and Barilla.