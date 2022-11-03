Quark Expeditions Kicks Off Antarctica 2022-2023 Season

Quark Expeditions marked the beginning of its Antarctica 2022-223 season on November 1 with its “Antarctic Explorer: Discovering the 7th Continent” voyage.

Guests on this polar adventure sailed from Ushuaia, Argentina aboard the Ultramarine, Quark Expeditions’ newest ship which launched in 2021.

“Our Expedition Team is especially excited to welcome guests back to the Antarctic region,” said Wendy Batchelor, Vice-president of Marketing for Quark Expeditions.

“Our impressive collection of Antarctic trips offers something for every type of traveler, who also get to enjoy superb onboard amenities on the technologically-advanced Ultramarine,” Batchelor added.

Some of the remote destinations the Antarctic 2022-2023 season will include are the Antarctic Peninsula, South Georgia, the Falkland Islands, the South Shetland Islands and the Lemaire Channel, among others, according to a company press release.

Quark Expeditions will also offer guests an array of off-ship adventures in the polar regions such as Alpine Heli trekking and Exclusive Heli Landing and Zodiac cruising.

“Equally appealing, our guests get to do it all with the most seasoned expedition team in the industry, some of whom have 20-plus years of experience,” added Batchelor.

Guests will be able to choose itineraries according to their specific interests such as voyages that cross the Antarctic Circle, penguin safaris, or visits to the historic Falkland Islands.

The 16-night South Georgia Antarctic Peninsula: Penguing Safari is set to begin on November 5, departing from Ushuaia, Argentina aboard the World Explorer.

Followed by that, on November 9, the Ultramarine will embark on a 13-day, “Discovering the 7th Continent plus Cape Horn & Diego Ramirez” voyage from Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Another voyage to the Falklands, South Georgia, and Antarctica is scheduled to start on November 14, aboard the Ocean Adventurer departing from Ushuaia, Argentina.