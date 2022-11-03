Carnival Cruise Line Raises Food Prices, Makes More F&B Changes

Citing inflation, higher fuel prices and supply chain challenges, and in an effort to cut down on food waste, Carnival Cruise Line is making a number of food and beverage adjustments.

In a letter sent to booked guests, Carnival cited food supply chain challenges that have been further complicated by global politics and a “myriad of laws regarding how we should source products and how crops and animals are farmed and handled.”

Carnival said it had reached a point with its food costs where it must take modest but specific action.

Changes:

Steakhouse prices increased to $48 per person from $42.

Prices are specialty dining restaurants on select ships will increase, with Carnival citing rising food costs.

In the main dining room, free lobster will continue to be offered on cruises lasting six days or more, but will be moved to the second elegant evening.

Free 24/7 ice cream is being trimmed back to set hours.

Guests ordering a third entrée in the main dining room will see an additional $5 charge.

The company noted that for sailings departing through Dec. 31, specialty dining reservations paid in advance will be charged the current price, but reservations made onboard will be subject to new prices.