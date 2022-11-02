Quantum

Carnival Cruise Line Cuts Back on 24/7 Free Ice Cream

Carnival Celebration

Carnival Cruise Line is cutting back on its 24/7 free ice cream in order to help cut down food waste, according to a letter sent to booked guests

“Complimentary self-serve ice cream and frozen yogurt will be available from 11 am to 12 midnight,” the company said.

“So, you can still have ice cream every day, multiple times a day, and as much as you want, but from lunch until a midnight snack,” the letter continued. “While ice cream for breakfast or at 2:00 am sounds like a great Idea when you're on vacation, the truth is that we are seeing lots of waste, and this is one of those times when we ask guests to join us in our efforts to reduce food waste in a way that will have a negligible impact on the overall vacation experience."

