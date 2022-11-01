Celebrity Apex to Homeport in Southampton

Celebrity Cruises announced that for the first time, one of its Edge Series ships will homeport in Southampton, UK for its entire 2024 season.

According to a press release, the Celebrity Apex will replace the recently-revitalized Celebrity Silhouette.

“This truly is an exciting moment for us. Having one of our award-winning Edge® Series ships sailing from Southampton will offer an experience like no other from the UK, connecting guests to the world around them through the innovative outward-facing design and visionary spaces these celebrated ships are known for,” said Lisa Lutoff Perlo, President & CEO of Celebrity Cruises. “Celebrity Cruises continues to redefine cruising, taking our guests to the world’s best places on the world’s best places.”

Celebrity Cruises Vice President & Managing Director of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Jo Rzymowska, added, “The UK has always been integral to the success of our brand, and homeporting Celebrity Apex from Southampton underlines our commitment to this market and is testament to the strength of local consumer demand, supported by our formidable travel partners. There is huge appetite from UK guests who share our curiosity for people, places and cultures, and our passion for opening up the world through a love of travel. I’m looking forward to welcoming even more of our guests on board Celebrity Apex when she raises the bar for cruising from Southampton in 2024.”

The ship is set to offer four- to 13-night sailings from May to November 2024.

Among the options, the Celebrity Apex will head to the peak of Europe on a 12-night Norwegian Fjords and Arctic Circle cruise, including calls in Tromso and Honnigsvag,

Much further south, a new addition to Celebrity’s itineraries from Southampton include sailing to Ibiza on a Mediterranean itinerary.