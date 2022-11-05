Scenic Group Hires dentsu X For Its Digital Media Strategy

Scenic Group, which includes Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Emerald Cruises, Evergreen and Mayflower, has announced its decision to appoint dentsu X, a leading branding and digital marketing agency, to handle its global digital media strategy, according to a press release

.The decision was effective immediately with Scenic Group consolidating all its digital media with dentsu X, across its international markets including USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe.

As its chosen digital media agency, dentsu X will act as a springboard for Scenic Group’s digital transformation and growth online, streamlining their digital media offering worldwide.

“We are a business that is built on delivering unforgettable experiences for our guests and the next step of our development is to spread the word as far and wide as possible as we seek to engage with new audiences. Across our brands we offer activities that go beyond what is otherwise available elsewhere. We have ambitious plans for both Scenic and Emerald Cruises for 2023 and are sure the creative talent at dentsu X will bring these to life online,” said Anna Wolfsteiner, chief sales and marketing officer, Scenic Group.

Beth Freedman, the CEO of dentsu X UK said: “We are excited that Scenic Group has chosen to partner with dentsu X. Our Experience Beyond Exposure approach is built on creating relevant and meaningful audience experiences – to earn their attention, drive action and deliver business growth for our clients. This is underpinned by deep consumer insight and dentsu’s proprietary data and tools which collectively will help transform Scenic Group’s digital activity at global scale.”