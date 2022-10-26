Carnival Conquest Debuts First Dedicated Pickleball Court in Carnival Fleet

Carnival Conquest is debuting the first dedicated pickleball court in the Carnival fleet.

The Carnival Conquest’s team members were the first to test out the new pickleball court that was added during its recent drydock, according to a press release.

The new court is located on the ship’s top deck.

While the Carnival Conquest has become the first Carnival ship to feature a permanent pickleball court, the game can be played onboard several other ships across the Carnival fleet as well – with equipment recently added to most ships featuring basketball courts, where the game can be played.

Pickleball joins several other popular activities as part of Carnival SportSquare, which includes facilities for games such as mini golf, volleyball and basketball. For more about onboard activities, click here.

The Carnival Conquest’s pickleball court is one of several recent ship enhancements, which also includes the addition of Carnival’s new signature livery which features a red, white, and blue hull design.

The Carnival Conquest sails from PortMiami year-round and offers a range of itineraries to The Bahamas as well as other Caribbean destinations.