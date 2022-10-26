AIDAmar Sets Sail on World Cruise, Bookings Open for AIDAsol’s 117-Day Sailing

AIDA Cruises’ AIDAmar has set sail on its 117-day world cruise from Hamburg this week, and bookings for the AIDAsol's world cruise in 2024 are now open, according to a press release.

The AIDAmar begins its long journey from Cruise Center Altona and will return to Hamburg on February 20, 2023, according to the company.

"For many, the world trip is a long-awaited life-long dream. As captain of this special journey, I am delighted to be able to contribute to the fulfillment of this wish together with my crew. Unforgettable moments await our guests both ashore and on board," commented Felix Rothe, captain. AIDAmar.

The cruise line offers a second 117-day itinerary onboard the AIDAsol for travelers who were unable to reserve a spot on the AIDAmar world cruise The vessel will depart Hamburg on October 23, 2024 and return to the German city on February 17, 2025, and bookings for the cruise are now open.

From Hamburg, the ship will travel to the Canary Islands and South America, calling at ports in Salvador, Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, and Tierra del Fuego before arriving in Chile. Tahiti and New Zealand are next on the itinerary.

The AIDAsol will then depart for six different Pacific destinations at the same time, providing guests with a comprehensive New Zealand experience. Guests on the world cruise can visit the ports of Napier and Christchurch/Lyttelton, as well as the Milford Sound passage. The trip to New Zealand then continues with stops in Auckland, Tauranga, Wellington, and Picton, while it moves to Mauritius, South Africa, and back to Hamburg via Australia, with stops in Sydney, Melbourne, and Adelaide.

Visits to Lyttelton/Christchurch, AIDA's new port in Napier, New Zealand, Tauranga, Melbourne, where guests can celebrate New Year's Eve, and Uturoa are among the cruise highlights.

Rates for the 2024-2025 world cruise begin at 14,445 euros per person, double occupancy, with early bird discounts available until April 30, 2024.