Seabourn Venture Makes Maiden Call in Puerto Rico

The Seabourn Venture made its maiden call at the port of San Juan in Puerto Rico earlier this month, according to a press release.

After six days at sea, the cruise ship arrived in San Juan from St. Johns, Canada. After a 15-hour stay on the island, the ship sailed to Jost Van Dyke Island in the British Virgin Islands, Saint Kitts, Martinique, and finally Bridgetown in Barbados on October 12, according to Puerto Rico Tourism Industry.

“The upsurge of inaugural trips and inclusion of ports around the Island, in addition, to travel schedules from renowned cruise lines, will result in increased growth for the tourism industry and the creation of more jobs in various business sectors”, said Carlos Mercado Santiago, executive director, Puerto Rico Tourism Company.

A delegation from the Puerto Rican government greeted the ship upon its arrival at the port, including Crystal Bell, director of air and maritime access for the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, Christian Trinidad, subdirector of the Puerto Rico Ports Authority, Clarivette Daz, president of the Puerto Rico Shipping Association, and Kristian Busto, representative agent of continental shipping. The representatives handed captain Stig Betten a commemorative plaque celebrating the Seabourn Venture’s inaugural visit to the island.

“Each ship docking at our ports is an opportunity for progress with the potential to inspire new strategies and initiatives to optimize our visitors’ experience, and expands the prospects of Puerto Rican suppliers, tour operators and business owners for economic development,” commented Joel A. Pizá Batiz, executive director, Puerto Rico Ports Authority.