Carnival Cruise Line Starts Promo Activities For Venezia and Firenze

With the Costa Venezia and Costa Firenze set to move to Carnival Cruise Line in 2023 and 2024, the company is now is starting to roll out promotional efforts, and has released an early ship rendering (pictured above).

Carnival Cruise Line guests can now register to be the “first-to-know” about on-sale dates and special promotions, including an exclusive offer for guests who sign up, as well itineraries and other announcements about “Carnival Fun Italian Style” on Carnival Venezia and Carnival Firenze.

The Costa Venezia will join the Carnival fleet in the spring of 2023 and start guest operations as the Carnival Venezia from New York City.

The Costa Firenze will join the fleet in 2024 and start guest operations as the Carnival Firenze from Long Beach, Calif.

“Just like their Carnival sisters, fun will be at the heart of Carnival Venezia and Carnival Firenze, but they will also carry a unique experience – incorporating the spectacular Italian atmosphere and rich culture they embody,” said Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy.

Carnival Venezia and Carnival Firenze expand the cruise line’s presence in two of its 14 U.S. homeports. Carnival started sailing from New York in 1998.

In Long Beach, Carnival embarks more guests than any other operator and has maintained a West Coast presence for more than 40 years – first cruising from Los Angeles in 1979.