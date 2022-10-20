South Korea Opens to Cruise Ships

South Korea will open its ports to international cruise ships starting on October 24, according to a statement from The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

Minister Seung-hwan Cho announced this week that foreign tourists entering Korea and disembarking tours via cruise ships will resume normally starting on October 24.

“The cruise industry and the ports (due to economic impact) are experiencing unprecedented difficulties due to COVID-19. Starting with this measure, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries will promote active cruise ship attraction activities to revitalize the cruise industry and local commercial districts,” he said.

Later this month officials will hold a briefing session to discussion cruise activities with neighboring countries, including officials from Taiwan, the Philippines, Hong Kong, and China, in an effort to promote the resumption of the cruise industry in Asia.

It will mark the resumption of potential cruise calls to the country after cruise ships were banned in February 2020 due to pandemic.

From October 24, however, all personnel, including crew members and passengers, on cruise ships entering and leaving South Korea must wear masks in indoor public spaces such as concert halls and restaurants in accordance with domestic quarantine rules, and the quarantine information pre-entry system should be used to check the health status, and follow the quarantine guidelines, the ministry said in its statement.

In addition, international passengers who have been confirmed with COVID-19 or who show suspicious symptoms such as fever cannot disembark and must isolate onboard the vessel.