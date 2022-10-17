Holland America Line Celebrates 150th Anniversary Crossing

Holland America Line’s Rotterdam VII departed Rotterdam last week for the cruise line’s 150th-anniversary transatlantic crossing, according to a press release.

The 15-day voyage was designed to recreate Holland America Line's first voyage onboard the Rotterdam I and the route follows the original route to New York, with stops in Le Havre, France, and Plymouth, England, according to Holland America Line.

“Today is historic for our brand as we depart 150 years to the day that Holland America Line’s very first ship began its journey to New York,” said Gus Antorcha, president, Holland America Line.

“In that time, we’ve carried immigrants and cruising vacationers, soldiers and refugees and earned a reputation for extraordinary care and welcoming all those guests as if into our own homes. As we sail into our next 150 years, that environment of service will be our hallmark as we create exceptional experiences for guests around the world,” he added.

Guests will travel through Holland America Line's history with an onboard enrichment programming, culinary recreations of dishes served in the original sailing, and other forms of entertainment. The celebrations will continue on October 26 with a commissioned performance on the World Stage by past and present Lincoln Center Stage performers.

The cruise line will offer its anniversary sailing again on April 6, 2023, setting sail from New York and ending in Rotterdam on April 18.