Virgin Voyages Joins Forces with Chefs and Mixologists for Eat & Drink Month

Virgin Voyages has introduced its first-ever Eat & Drink Month in partnership with acclaimed chefs and mixologists, taking place in November, according to a press release.

Michelin-starred chefs Matt Lambert and Brad Farmerie, James Beard Award nominees Silvana Salcido Esparza and Sohui Kim, and beverage designer Charles Joly are all working with the cruise line to bring the project to life. The Eat & Drink Month includes four- and five-night voyages on the Scarlet Lady, as well as six- and eight-night voyages on the Valiant Lady. according to Virgin Voyages.

“We have made-to-order culinary experiences in intimate eateries rather than mass-produced banquet food in big dining halls. Our food and drink menus were put together by award-winning chefs and mixologists who have taken their land-based gastronomy experience to our restaurants and cocktail bars on board," said Nirmal Saverimuttu, president and chief experience officer, Virgin Voyages.

Guests will be treated to specialty cocktails and menu items throughout November, as well as bookable events priced between $15 and 125 per guest, such as elevated dinner and wine pairings, cooking demos, and a preview of the new menu launching next year.

To commemorate Eat & Drink Month, every November booking includes a complimentary $300 Bar Tab that can be used for specialty cocktails or the brand's unique Shake for Champagne feature, which allows guests to order their drink of choice via their phone.

"Of all the feedback we receive from past guests on TripAdvisor and Cruise Critic, two things stand apart above all else: our amazing Crew and the food & drinks. Eat & Drink Month is a way for us to turn up the heat and celebrate Sailors’ favorite part of coming aboard with a recurring event our guests can look forward to for years to come,” added Saverimuttu.

Once onboard, guests can book a variety of events and special appearances from the Eat & Drink lineup.

Let’s Mushroom Around, Sushi & Poke Demo, Flavors Uncorked at The Wake, Razzle Dazzle Menu Sneak Peek, Creative Collective: Sohui Kim, Creative Collective: Brad Farmerie, and Creative Collective: Silvana Salcido Esparza have all been curated for culinary entertainment onboard.

As for drinks, guests can sip away in one of the following events: Spill the Beans with Intelligentsia Coffee, Filthy Bloody Mary Bar, What’s The Tea?, Lotería Gigante, Seven Sea Sippers, Sip and Sway with Kin Euphorics, Nothing Fancy at The Loose Cannon.