Ponant Call Marks Vietnam Restart

Ha Long Cruise Port, part of the Global Ports Holding network of ports, welcomed Ponant's Le Laperouse cruise ship marking the restart of cruising in Ha Long, Vietnam.

After a two year pause of the cruising activities due to the pandemic, the Ha Long Cruise Port opened its season with the Ponant ship, which will stay for three days, according to a press release.

The cruise passengers will be enjoying Ha Long and its surroundings, visiting several attractions such as Halong Bay, Trang An (Ninh Bình) and Hanoi Capital.

Thao Van Nguyen, Port Manager of Ha Long Cruise Port said: “With the support of the Vietnam Government thanks to its policies, Vietnam has reopened to international travel & tourism on March 15th. As Ha Long Cruise Port, we are delighted to welcome all cruise passengers, crew & ship once again with all necessary protocols in place for health and safety.”