Tarragona

Kirk Anthony Named Atlas Southeast Regional Sales Director

Kirk Anthony

Atlas Ocean Voyages has appointed Kirk Anthony as its new southeast regional sales director, overseeing territory from the Carolinas to the Florida Keys, as well as the Gulf Coast states, according to a press release.

“His broad travel background, which includes luxury resorts, super yachts and tour operations, makes him the perfect fit for our destination-oriented, yacht-style cruise product,” said Tanya Springer, vice president of sales, Atlas Ocean Voyages.

“Having worked for cruise lines in all segments of the industry, I am now thrilled to focus on the luxury sector. I look forward to showcasing our yacht-style cruises and expeditions to travel advisors throughout the southeast,” commented Anthony about his new role.

Anthony previously worked for Norwegian Cruise Line for three years and Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Cruises for 13 years. He began his career with Cunard Line, Princess Cruises, RCI, and Holland America Line.

Anthony most recently worked as a hospitality sales manager for Seafair Mega Yachts and the Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa in Alabama.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Shore Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Intellian

Cruise Ship Orderbook

72 Ships | 160,907 Berths | $46 Billion | View

Victoria Cruises Line

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Wilhelmsen

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today