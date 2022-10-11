SeaDream II to Sail from Sint Maarten For Winter 2023-2024

SeaDream Yacht Club announced that the SeaDream II will sail from Sint Maarten for the winter 2023-2024 Caribbean season.

The SeaDream II will embark on six- to eight-day voyages throughout the Leeward and Windward Islands, while SeaDream I will focus on the Leeward Islands on four- to eight-day voyages from San Juan, Puerto Rico, and St. Thomas.

“SeaDream I and SeaDream II offer travelers a variety of distinctive journeys to the unspoiled and uncrowded island gems of the Caribbean,” said Andreas Brynestad of SeaDream Yacht Club. “SeaDream’s luxurious twin yachts bring guests into the heart of exclusive destinations where larger vessels cannot reach. On board, guests enjoy SeaDream’s highly attentive service from every crew member in a relaxing, inclusive and luxurious ambiance.”

The SeaDream II starts her 2023-2024 Caribbean season on December 9 with three roundtrip voyages from Sint Maarten.

A special “Leeward Islands Celebration” voyage, departing December 23, brings guests to Jost Van Dyke on Christmas Day, and the subsequent “Tropical New Year’s” sailing, departing December 29, features three days at St. Barths through New Year’s Day. Nearly all voyages feature a two-day call at St. Barths, so guests can bask in the French “art de vivre” on their tropical getaway. The SeaDream II finishes her season with two “Glorious Grenadines” voyages departing Barbados, roundtrip, on April 7 and April 14, 2024.

The SeaDream I will start the season with a seven-night voyage that departs Saint Martin to Nevis, Saba, the British Virgin Islands (BVI), and features two days in St. Barths. Travelers can choose among six- and seven-day itineraries focusing on the BVI and St. Barths, departing from St. Thomas or San Juan. For travelers seeking a rejuvenating BVI and St. Barths sampler, SeaDream I offers a four-night and a five-night itinerary, departing December 2, 2023, and January 15, 2024, respectively.