Emerald Azzura to Homeport in Antigua Cruise Port, Second Ship in 2024

Antigua Cruise Port has confirmed that Emerald Cruises’ Emerald Azzura will homeport in Antigua in 2023, according to a press release.

The Emerald Azzurra will start full roundtrip calls in St. John's in November, while the Emerald Sakara will begin transit calls on both Antigua and Barbuda in January 2024., according to the port.

“For us, taking this leap with Emerald Cruises makes it that much more satisfying, since our tourism product offering pairs well with the desires of luxury yacht clientele. This partnership has been two years in the making, so we are grateful to them for their willingness to work with us to try something new. This collaboration gives Antigua & Barbuda a huge advantage when promoting our destination as a luxury cruise partner,” stated Dona Regis-Prosper, general manager, Antigua Cruise Port.

According to Regis-Prosper, the port has recently worked closely with the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority to strategically promote the country as the Caribbean's luxury choice destination. “To this end, we have meticulously coordinated every element of the homeporting experience, from provisioning to hotel partnerships, to airport movements and transfers. We will give passengers a seamless and enjoyable experience from start to finish,” she added.

“Barbuda, specifically, is developing into a key destination for the “eco luxe”sector, so these passengers will experience new tours and activities that combine the best of both worlds – an appreciation of the finer things, while embracing our shared love of our planet. What could be better,” continued Regis-Prosper.