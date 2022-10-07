Carnival Luminosa: Coolest Features

Set to debut for Carnival Cruise Line in November, the Carnival Luminosa will become one of the most unique vessels in the fleet.

Built for Costa Cruises, the ship will blend Carnival’s service, food and signature features with the look and elements of its former operator.

Cruise Industry News selected some of the ship’s most interesting attributes as it gets ready for its debut in Australia.

Supernova Atrium

One of the most striking public areas of the vessel, the ten-story Supernova Atrium is also one Luminosa’s main social hubs onboard.

Topped with a glass ceiling, the space features a unique sculpture commissioned by renowned artist Fernando Botero.

Entitled “Reclining Woman 2004,” the work is the center piece of the area, which also offers a bar, a dance floor, panoramic elevators and other features.

Large Pool Deck

With generous open deck space, the Carnival Luminosa offers guests two large pool decks. Equipped with a sliding sky dome, the main pool deck can be used in all weather scenarios and features a large movie screen, in addition to a stage and the RedFrog Rum Bar.

Located at the ship’s stern, a second pool area has been transformed into Carnival’s signature Serenity Adults-Only Retreat.

Stylish Décor and Art Works

Designed by architect and interior designer Joseph Farcus – who was also responsible for the interiors of most of the Carnival fleet, Luminosa’s interiors were inspired by the concept of light in all its forms.

To create a unique atmosphere, the look originally featured 20 different types of marble, wood, mother-of-pearl and granite. It alsofeatured120 Murano glass light fixtures and chandeliers, as well as 288 original works of art and more than 4,700 reproductions.

Carnival Signature Features

Before entering service for Carnival, the vessel recently underwent a drydock to receive several of the brand’s signature features.

Among the venues being added is the Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse, the Alchemy Bar and the RedFrog Rum Bar. The ship will also offer its own versions of the Punchliner Comedy Club, Limelight Lounge, Piano Bar 88 and more.

Large Spa with Hydrotherapy Pool and Spa Staterooms

Transformed into Carnival’s Cloud 9 Spa, the wellness area of the ship will become one of the largest of the company’s fleet.

Spreading across two decks, the spa is equipped with a hydrotherapy pool, in addition to a thermal area, aromatic saunas, relaxation lounges, treatment rooms, a salon, a gym and more.

The Luminosa also offers Cloud 9 Spa Staterooms and Suites which feature exclusive amenities such as unlimited use of the wellness areas, complimentary fitness classes, customized bathrobes and more.