Aurora Makes Last Call for Antarctica Expedition with Sylvia Earle

Aurora Expeditions is inviting guests to join the Antarctic Climate Expedition, which will sail from February 13 to 24, 2023 aboard the Sylvia Earle and will be led by oceanographer, marine biologist, explorer, and conservationist Sylvia Earle, according to a press release.

The cruise line welcomes visionaries of all ages with interests in the fields of science, art, education, and economics to participate in this expedition. Registration for the by-invitation Climate Summit is required by October 28, 2022, according to Aurora Expeditions.

“The outcomes and photographic and video footage from this game-changing expedition aim to enlighten the way people see and understand the Antarctic, encouraging them to be a part of the solution and to help change the trajectory of our blue planet,” commented Hayley Peacock-Gower, chief marketing officer, Aurora Expeditions.

The expedition's mission, in collaboration with Earle and Ocean Geographic, is to address the southern polar region's climate and ice loss. Members of the expedition will develop strategies to reduce carbon emissions and contribute to the formulation of 23 resolutions to inspire transformative opportunities for global net-zero emissions by 2035.

The 12-day sailing begins on February 13 with two nights and a full-day collaborative conference in Ushuaia, Argentina, and ends with a post-voyage night in Punta Arenas, Chile. Only 110 expedition passengers from around the world will join conservationists, high-profile personalities, and ocean luminaries to raise public and government awareness of the Antarctic's splendor and importance.

“February 2023 will be a moment in time of a gathering of great minds, a brains trust, for commitments to resolve what it takes to move from where we are now to a better future,” said Earle.

The expedition will also produce a series of lectures, an expedition white paper, a feature documentary, a global photography exhibition, and a book, which will be released in April 2023.