The Port of New Orleans Board Appoints Jack Jensen as Chairman

The Port of New Orleans Board of Commissioners has elected Jack Jensen as its new chairman, succeeding Charles Ponstein, whose term officially ended earlier this month, according to a press release.

The board also appointed Joseph Toomy as its vice chairman and Walter Leger as its secretary-treasurer for a nine-month term, according to the Port of New Orleans board.

“Jack Jensen has brought decades of transportation and logistics experience to this board, and we look forward to his valuable contributions as chairman as we work to expand freight-based business throughout Port NOLA’s three-parish jurisdiction,” said Brandy Christian, president and chief executive officer, Port of New Orleans, and chief executive officer, New Orleans Public Belt Railroad Commission.

Jensen, who has over 40 years of expertise in the transportation, logistics, supply, value-added, import/export, port development, and trucking industries, was first appointed to the Board by John Bel Edwards in June 2018.

“I look forward to the opportunity to serve as Chairman of the Board and believe that this is a pivotal time for business at Port NOLA. The Port is a major economic driver for our state and critical infrastructure investments are the goal as we move together to increase business and solidify Port NOLA in the Gulf gateway’s competitive market,” commented Jensen about his new role.

Jensen has held positions on the boards of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, Covenant House, and Holy Cross High School, and was named Young Leadership Council's Role Model of the Year in 2009, as well as an Honorary Life Member of the International Freight Forwarders and Customs Brokers of New Orleans.

“We are so appreciative of Charlie Ponstein’s leadership and dedicated service as Chairman of our Board. He has been instrumental in our work in St. Bernard Parish and in moving forward the Louisiana International Terminal project,” Christian added.

Ponstein will remain a commissioner on the Board until the end of his five-year term in February 2023, as well as Chairman of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad Commission for the upcoming term. The NOPB will be led by Toomy as vice chairman and Leger as secretary-treasurer.