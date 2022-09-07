Victoria Cruises Plans to Install Screens to Offer Guests Views of the Sea

Victoria Cruises plans to introduce a technological upgrade aboard the Victoria Amazing and the Victoria Majestic which will allow guests to get an outside view even in interior cabins, according to a press release. The company plans to launch service in 2023.

Victoria Cruises, which will provide guests with a long-term, live-aboard residential cruise experience in which they can rent a stateroom or suite for long-term occupancy, is installing LCD monitors in inner cabins with a view of the sea. This enhancement will allow guests to see the outside world while cruising "as if they were looking out a window," according to Victoria Cruises.

“The interior cabins can be a bit overwhelming for the occupants due to the lack of windows. They can lose track of time or feel trapped by the lack of windows. Many passengers specifically dislike the inside cabins because they cannot see the waters and harbors around the ship while traveling,” said Victoria Cruises in a statement.

To add to the guest experience, a 100cm-diameter LCD monitor will be placed in the "window seat" across Victoria Cruises' fleet, where travelers can watch the 10 cameras on board and hear sounds from the outside world.

“Not only can they see images of the outside world, they can also hear the sounds. This gives you a 100 percent experience, without the confinement of interior cabins,” the company added.

The Victoria Amazing and Victoria Majestic ships will offer luxury suites and staterooms for a minimum of six months and a maximum of an indefinite period. Their round-the-world sailing will take approximately 27 months, with roughly 540 days spent at ports, where the ships will remain for an average of one to seven days, allowing guests to go on land explorations.

The Victoria Majestic departs Miami, Florida, on February 1, 2023, and the Victoria Amazing sets sail from Livorno, Italy, on April 1, 2023. Rates start at $7,999 for an inside stateroom, $9,999 for an oceanview suite, and $15,999 for a stateroom suite, with various types of views included in all rooms. The company offers travel and rental options onboard for guests aged 18 or older.